New Times Of Grace Album “Songs Of Loss And Separation” Due This Summer

By wookubus
theprp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes Of Grace‘s sophomore album “Songs Of Loss And Separation” has been set for a July 16th release date, according to several digital retailers. Led by Killswitch Engage‘s vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, the group will debut the first single from it, “The Burden Of Belief“, tomorrow, May 21st. Drummer Dan Gluszak completes the group’s lineup.

