Milltown, NJ

Owner of Milltown’s Ice Cream Depot remembered for ‘heart of gold’

 23 hours ago
MILLTOWN – Anyone who is from Milltown and the surrounding area knows The Milltown Ice Cream Depot. That’s what it says on the establishment’s Facebook page, and it seems to ring true. The place has been a fixture in the community for many years along South Main Street, as has...

Children in grades 1-6 invited to bike rodeo

The North Brunswick Public Library will hold an outdoor bike rodeo and food drive on May 23. In collaboration with Keep Middlesex Moving and Mobile Family Success Center of Middlesex County, children in grades 1-6, along with their parents/guardians, can bring their bicycles to the North Brunswick Library parking lot for a bike rodeo. The safety course is made of multiple stations to exercise and learn how to ride a bike safely.
Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for May 12)

UWA Elite Pro Wrestling will hold a supply drive for The Valerie Fund to support children with cancer or blood disorders who will attend the Camp Happy Times summer camp. The supply drive will take place during UWA’s wrestling 20th anniversary season event at 6:30 p.m. May 15 at the VFW in South River, 31 Reid St. The event will be outdoors and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Is There a Popeyes Coming to Route One in South Brunswick?

My Central Jersey reports, there may be a Popeyes coming to Route One in South Brunswick. A developer based in Middlesex County, has just submitted plans to the town for approval. The Popeyes would have a drive thru and would be located right next to the White Castle which sits in between New Road and Whispering Woods Blvd. If you're heading South on Route One, a landmark to look for is the Monmouth Mobile Home Park, then a big hotel. New Road is after that and White Castle and the proposed property for Popeyes will come up. If you're going North, it'll be right after Whispering Woods Blvd and you'll have to take the jughandle at New Road to get on the other side. That jughandle is always so backed up already, it will be extra congestion. There is a hearing on May 13th and hopefully we'll have more news after that.