Owner of Milltown’s Ice Cream Depot remembered for ‘heart of gold’

My Central Jersey reports, there may be a Popeyes coming to Route One in South Brunswick. A developer based in Middlesex County, has just submitted plans to the town for approval. The Popeyes would have a drive thru and would be located right next to the White Castle which sits in between New Road and Whispering Woods Blvd. If you're heading South on Route One, a landmark to look for is the Monmouth Mobile Home Park, then a big hotel. New Road is after that and White Castle and the proposed property for Popeyes will come up. If you're going North, it'll be right after Whispering Woods Blvd and you'll have to take the jughandle at New Road to get on the other side. That jughandle is always so backed up already, it will be extra congestion. There is a hearing on May 13th and hopefully we'll have more news after that.