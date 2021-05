(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a 1977 performance of their 1973 classic, "The Joker", in the latest preview to a new live album from their archives. Due May 14, "Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977" features the group in concert at the Capital Center in Landover, MD. "This show captures the band right at the peak after 'The Joker', and in the middle of 'Fly Like An Eagle' and 'Book Of Dreams', a stream of hits," says Miller. "We decided to call it Breaking Ground because that's exactly what we were doing."