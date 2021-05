For those of you who can't get enough cold brew, Osma has designed a new machine dedicated to creating the perfect cup of cold brew coffee. The machine uses a complex system of harmonics and recirculation to make a 3oz cold espresso shot or a 12oz cold brew. All it takes is loading in your coffee and filling a tumbler with ice and water and the intake straw will draw out the water and sends it through the machine where it picks up all the flavors and aroma and sends it right back into the cup, ready for your consumption. Each Osma Pro is made in Oregon, machined from a solid block of 316 stainless steel and is fitted with aluminum enclosure panels, brass drip tray rods, and a walnut or steel base.