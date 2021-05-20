newsbreak-logo
Family Relationships

Andy Cohen Says He'd 'Call Almost Any' Real Housewife for Parenting Tips

By Georgia Slater
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to parenting, Andy Cohen already has a built-in support system: the Real Housewives!. During Thursday's episode of Garcelle Beauvais' podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle, Cohen, 52, shared which housewife from the Bravo franchise he would call if he needed parenting advice about his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen.

