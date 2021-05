It’s no secret that streaming services are one of the biggest trends in entertainment. And the trend is certainly here to stay, especially when you consider the increasing number of streaming services that seem to be popping up on a regular basis. But what was once appealing about all these services — namely the fact that you can “cut the cord” with old-school cable, save money and pick subscriptions a la carte that have programming you know you’ll actually watch — is now becoming one of its downsides. Because we have access to such a high number of streamers these days, many of us risk spending even more for monthly subscriptions than we were on the cable bills we’d been so relieved to get rid of. What’s a binge-watcher to do?