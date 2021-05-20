Liverpool Could Target Patson Daka This Summer

If reports are true, Liverpool have already made moves in the transfer market this summer with the reported agreement for Red Bull central defender Ibrahima Konate. Although Jurgen Klopp has suggested that it could be a quiet window for Liverpool, that never stops speculation from running rampant and a player who has been previously linked with the Reds looks to be on their radar again.

According to the Liverpool Echo correspondent Paul Gorst in a recent Q&A with fans (via the Liverpool Echo) a move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka would not be out of the question this summer. When asked about a possible move for the 22 year-old and other signings, Gorst said;

"I believe there will be a forward coming in this summer. LFC obviously have a good relationship with Salzburg, so Daka could be a plausible one. Centre-back remains the priority and forward options are being assessed."

The Reds fans will be happy to hear talk of a forward possibly arriving at Anfield and Patson Daka would make a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad. The Zambia international has been with Salzburg since 2017, signing when he was 17 and has 68 goals in 124 appearances. Daka is currently enjoying his best spell in Austria scoring 27 goals in 27 appearances. He also has four Austrian Bundesliga medals and has won the Austrian cup three times.

Daka Wants To Follow In The Footsteps Of Salah And Mane

Patson Daka celebrates after scoring for RB Salzburg in the Champions League. PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/SIPA USA

In an interview with BBC Sport (Via the Liverpool Echo) back in January, the 22 year-old expressed his admiration for fellow African players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and how they inspire him saying, "To see our big brothers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, it’s something that gives me the dream that I can also make it."

It could be difficult to resist an approach from Liverpool and follow in the footsteps of former Salzburg players such as Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino but Daka says he is happy in Austrian and the development he is making there.

As mentioned in his Q&A, Paul Gorst highlighted that Liverpool have a good relationship with Salzburg and if interest in Daka is concrete, the Reds could obtain the Zambian forwards signature for a reasonable price.

Fans will be hoping that Liverpool will make a major signing such as Jadon Sancho but given the financial impact of Covid 19, a move for Patson Daka could be more sensible, but not wasteful as there is a lot he can add to Jurgen Klopp's side.