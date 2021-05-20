Schedule Released for the Utah Jazz First Round of the NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz Playoff Schedule has officially been released

The NBA has finally released the schedule for the first round of the NBA Playoffs and more good news continues to come the Jazz way.

With the announcement that game one will take place on Sunday May 23, 2021, the Utah Jazz will be playing either the Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors on one-days rest. The Jazz as a whole will have been able to take a full week off for the first time since the season began.*

The Utah Jazz Playoff schedule will be as follows:

(Game 1) Sunday May 23, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: MEM/GSW @ Utah Jazz (TNT)

(Game 2) Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 8:00pm MST: MEM/ GSW @ Utah Jazz (TNT)

(Game 3) Saturday May 29, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ MEM/GSW (ESPN)

(Game 4) Monday May 31, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ MEM/GSW (TNT)

(Game 5) Wednesday June 2, 2021 at TBD: MEM/GSW @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

(Game 6) Friday June 4, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ MEM/GSW (N.A.)

(Game 7) Sunday June 6, 2021 at TBD: MEM/GSW @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

* Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Quin Snyder all participated in the NBA All-Star game in March. This week was the first time that the entire Jazz team and coaching staff has had an entire week off since the season began.

