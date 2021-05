Georgia hard rockers The CEO are ready to take on the music world. The band made a soft announcement in March 2020 and a week later, the entire world would be different due to the global pandemic. Now that things are trending in the right direction, the band comprised of Mack Mullins on vocals, Vince Hornsby (Sevendust) on bass, Chase Brown and Beau Anderson on guitar and Joseph Herman on drums are ready to release their debut album Redemption. The CEO draw on various musical influences and puts them on full display on the upcoming debut. Redemption is scheduled for release on June 25th via Rat Pak Records and is now available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here: https://smarturl.it/theceoband.