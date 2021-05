California’s governor has proposed a $12bn plan to tackle its homelessness crisis, calling the situation in America’s most populous state “unacceptable”. Buoyed by a large budget surplus and swimming in federal pandemic recovery money, Gavin Newsom’s proposal includes $8.75bn over two years to create an estimated 46,000 housing units, expanding on a program he launched last year to convert motels and other properties into housing. Nearly half the money would go toward housing in places where people with mental health and other behavioral issues can get services onsite.