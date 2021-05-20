newsbreak-logo
Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot

By Aaron McMillan
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA person is in hospital after a crash involving three vehicles at an accident blackspot. Emergency services were called to Dereham Road crossroads with the B1146 in Hempton on Thursday, May 20 to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision. Two ambulances and three rapid response vehicles attended the...

