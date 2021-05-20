Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot

A person was ejected after a vehicle rolled multiple times Thursday morning on Highway 26 A person was ejected after a vehicle rolled multiple times Thursday morning on Highway 26 near Simnasho. According to a media release from Warm Springs Fire and Safety, a Warm Springs Police Department officer arrived on the scene at milepost 84.5 moments after the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. May 13. Two people were involved in the accident. Warm Springs Fire and Safety units responded to the scene, and two patients were transported from the scene, one by Airlink Critical Care Transport in an air ambulance and one by ground by Warm Springs Fire and Safety Medic unit. Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services were on standby. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information related to this crash should contact WSPD. {loadposition sub-article-01}