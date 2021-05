The University of Minnesota Duluth softball team closed out its regular season at home today with a doubleheader sweep over Minnesota State University-Moorhead. UMD would control today's first game from the start, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, when Kiana Bender hit an RBI single to center field that sent Taylor Koehnen past home. Jordyn Thomas would double this lead with a solo homerun in the bottom of the third -- her tenth homerun of the season. Julia Gronholz would score near the close of the inning to make it 3-0 Bulldogs.