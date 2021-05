John Clark was the lead designer of the current bridge (Seattle Times, though Puget Sound Engineering Council lists him as one of the consulting engineers for the high bridge and the lead designer of the bascule bridge), which opened in 1984. He’s also the man responsible for telling the city to just epoxy over the cracks and attach some strain monitoring equipment in 2014 and later to utilize carbon fiber wrap, additional epoxy grout and additional PT cables. He was employed by Anderson, Bjornstad, Kane, Jacobs from 1979-1997 and was a part of of numerous other bridge projects in Washington.