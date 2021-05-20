newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dave Evans obituary

The Guardian
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend Dave Evans, who has died aged 80, was an outstanding guitarist and songwriter who recorded several albums from the early 1970s onwards and toured the UK and Europe as a solo performer, as well as with the band Canton Trigg. His guitar style was unique, using complex harmonies and rhythms in non-standard tunings in song accompaniments and instrumentals. When he appeared live on Old Grey Whistle Test on the BBC in 1975, he chose to play one of his most challenging guitar pieces, the aptly named Stagefright.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Framlingham#Loughborough Art College#Gentinnes#Ben S Guitar Shop#Songwriter#Devon#Harp Guitars#Essex#Family#Honiton Pottery#Europe#Bristol#Orkney#Stromness#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
BBC
News Break
Guitar
Related
ObituariesThe Guardian

Sir Eddie Kulukundis obituary

My former boss Sir Eddie Kulukundis, who has died aged 88, readily acknowledged his luck in having had wealthy parents, so that he could indulge his love of “helping people” – in particular through many British theatre projects. He provided the finance for more than 100 plays in the West End from the 1970s onwards, mainly via Knightsbridge Theatrical Productions, which he set up with the actor and director Jack Lynn. Among their many successes were Travesties by Tom Stoppard, Bent by Martin Sherman, and Lord Quex, starring Judi Dench and John Gielgud.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Olympia Dukakis obituary

After more than two decades of distinguished work in the US theatre as an actor, director and teacher, and appearances in a dozen or so films, Olympia Dukakis, who has died aged 89, became hugely famous overnight by winning the best supporting actress Oscar in 1988 for her performance as Cher’s mother in the romantic film Moonstruck (1987).
ObituariesThe Guardian

Richard Stoker obituary

My husband, Richard Stoker, who has died aged 82, was a composer, teacher and actor, and a colourful figure in British musical life for the past 60 years. Richard was born in Castleford, Yorkshire, to Bower Morrell Stoker, an engineer and inventor, and Winifred (nee Harling). He went to Breadalbane House school and then Castleford boys’ modern school.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Douglas Livingstone obituary

Douglas Livingstone, who has died aged 86 of heart failure, enjoyed parallel careers as an actor and writer for television and radio. His compelling six-part small-screen adaptation of The Day of the Triffids (1981), a rare excursion into sci-fi, remained faithful to John Wyndham’s novel, apart from re-setting the story from the 1950s to the near-future. One critic described it as “the most effective TV realisation of Wyndham’s writing”.
ObituariesThe Sun US

Doctor, 48, writes his own obituary saying he met ‘unexpected but fabulous end’ & and joined Princess Di and Steve Irwin

A DOCTOR in Ohio who died last week had already written a humorous obituary for himself before his passing. Dr Thomas Lee Flanigan, 48, died on April 27, but he made sure to be prepared by already having the obit done, noting that he “joined the likes of Princess Diana, John Belushi, and Steve Irwin the Crocodile Hunter in leaving while still at the top of my game as an iconic superhero who seemed almost too good to be true.”
Religionhometownheadlines.com

The Rev. Warren Jones, a community servant and servant of God, passes away just months shy of his 100th birthday.

In context: Warren Jones did more than preach. He shared. He helped. He gave. And for almost 100 years, he lived a very full life. Some knew him from the pulpit or from all his community work. And others knew him as a radio personality, as part of “The Padre and Ernie,” joining Ernie “The Kman” Studard on Nelle Reagan’s Talk of the Town each month. Imagine the conversation he and Nelle are having now.
Marianna, FLChipley Bugle

Calvert obit

Sandra Lee Calvert, age 77, passed on peacefully to her forever home on May 14th, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. We celebrate her heavenly reunion with her beloved husband of 26 years, Reverend Robert (Bob) Calvert; her parents, Floy and Olin Davis; and her many siblings and relatives who went on before her. Her children, Julie Yarbrough, Jena Poole, John Yarbrough, Jennifer Ramsey, Andrea Butler, and Barbara Grant will carry her memory with them always. She also has several cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that will carry on her legacy of love.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Star, Dead at 75

Actor Johnny Crawford, known for playing Chuck Connors’ son in ABC series “The Rifleman” from 1958-63, has died. He was 75. “It is with great sadness and heaviness of heart that the Johnny Crawford Legacy team announce the passing of Johnny Crawford,” it was posted on the Johnny Crawford Legacy website. “He passed away peacefully this evening, April 29, 2021 with Charlotte, his wife, by his side.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'H.R. Pufnstuf' Star Billie Hayes Dead at 96

Billie Hayes, who starred on the cult 1969 children's television show H.R. Pufnstuf and Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner, died on Thursday. She was 96. Hayes died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Hayes was best known for playing...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Norman Lloyd obituary

Norman Lloyd, who has died aged 106, had the privilege of working as an actor, director and producer with such towering figures as Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Jean Renoir and Charlie Chaplin; they were also his close friends. Though Lloyd never made a film with Welles, he took part in...
Bloomsburg, PAPress Enterprise

Submitting an obituary

To place an obituary in the Press Enterprise newspaper in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, please send it to obituaries@pressenterprise.net. Depending whether you’re representing a funeral home or a private party, there will be different information we need from you. 1.) If you represent a funeral home: Include obituary text, any photos you’d...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Tony Armatrading obituary

Tony Armatrading, who has died aged 59 of cancer, was a big, warm-hearted actor in the second wave of black British performers who began to make an impact in theatre and television in the mid-1970s. Before relocating to Los Angeles in 1999, he had three busy seasons with the Royal Shakespeare Company and featured impressively in contemporary black theatre classics at the Theatre Royal, Stratford East, and the Tricycle (now the Kiln) in Kilburn.