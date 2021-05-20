Dave Evans obituary
My friend Dave Evans, who has died aged 80, was an outstanding guitarist and songwriter who recorded several albums from the early 1970s onwards and toured the UK and Europe as a solo performer, as well as with the band Canton Trigg. His guitar style was unique, using complex harmonies and rhythms in non-standard tunings in song accompaniments and instrumentals. When he appeared live on Old Grey Whistle Test on the BBC in 1975, he chose to play one of his most challenging guitar pieces, the aptly named Stagefright.www.theguardian.com