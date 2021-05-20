Dave Evans obituary

My former boss Sir Eddie Kulukundis, who has died aged 88, readily acknowledged his luck in having had wealthy parents, so that he could indulge his love of “helping people” – in particular through many British theatre projects. He provided the finance for more than 100 plays in the West End from the 1970s onwards, mainly via Knightsbridge Theatrical Productions, which he set up with the actor and director Jack Lynn. Among their many successes were Travesties by Tom Stoppard, Bent by Martin Sherman, and Lord Quex, starring Judi Dench and John Gielgud.