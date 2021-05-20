Kylian Mbappe Can See Himself At Liverpool

The Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool saga has progressed even further this week. Journalist Hadrien Grenier from Le10Sport has said that Mbappe 'loves PSG, but he would see himself at the same time at Real Madrid or Liverpool, clubs which attract him given their prestige'.

Since 2019 Mbappe has been heavily linked with Liverpool and it doesn't look like the rumours are going to slow down anytime soon. Klopp and Mbappe have previously embraced when PSG and Liverpool have played each other. In 2018 when Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 at Anfield, Klopp famously handed the Frenchman a note after the game.

Liverpool Battling With Real Madrid For Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe features for Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 match (Photo by JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG ends at the end of the 2022 season and every club in Europe is keeping an eye on the situation. Liverpool and Real Madrid have been the two names linked to him the most and as reported they're the ones he and his camp are interested in joining the most.

English journalists have denied claims for years that Liverpool are interested in 22-year-old but when Liverpool made a deal with Nike for them to become their new kit providers a lot more stories about Mbappe and Liverpool started surfacing.

LeBron James And Kylian Mbappe Connection

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal for Paris Saint-Germain Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Mbappe is by far Nike's biggest star and is currently the face of their company for football. The links to Liverpool are much stronger though as part-owner Lebron James, who is also sponsored by Nike, has been seen numerous times with Mbappe with James wearing Liverpool merchandise.

Now these are by no means guarantees that Mbappe is joining Liverpool, they're more just happy coincidences, but Nike in the past have been known to pay a percentage of players wages so they can join a club that Nike works with, mainly in basketball. If this does happen then it's a win-win for everyone.

If Mbappe does join Liverpool it will surely mean one of the current front three has to move on. Mohamed Salah has been the one who has been linked with a move recently but Liverpool fans will be hoping it's not him who departs.

Whatever happens, if Liverpool can sign the World Cup Winner, it will be a massive statement and he's is tipped to be the biggest player for the next 10 years plus.