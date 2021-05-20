newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kylian Mbappe Can See Himself At Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 14 hours ago

The Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool saga has progressed even further this week. Journalist Hadrien Grenier from Le10Sport has said that Mbappe 'loves PSG, but he would see himself at the same time at Real Madrid or Liverpool, clubs which attract him given their prestige'.

Since 2019 Mbappe has been heavily linked with Liverpool and it doesn't look like the rumours are going to slow down anytime soon. Klopp and Mbappe have previously embraced when PSG and Liverpool have played each other. In 2018 when Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 at Anfield, Klopp famously handed the Frenchman a note after the game.

Liverpool Battling With Real Madrid For Mbappe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cndAy_0a5sd8Fz00
Kylian Mbappe features for Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 match (Photo by JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG ends at the end of the 2022 season and every club in Europe is keeping an eye on the situation. Liverpool and Real Madrid have been the two names linked to him the most and as reported they're the ones he and his camp are interested in joining the most.

English journalists have denied claims for years that Liverpool are interested in 22-year-old but when Liverpool made a deal with Nike for them to become their new kit providers a lot more stories about Mbappe and Liverpool started surfacing.

LeBron James And Kylian Mbappe Connection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZIhl_0a5sd8Fz00
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal for Paris Saint-Germain Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Mbappe is by far Nike's biggest star and is currently the face of their company for football. The links to Liverpool are much stronger though as part-owner Lebron James, who is also sponsored by Nike, has been seen numerous times with Mbappe with James wearing Liverpool merchandise.

Now these are by no means guarantees that Mbappe is joining Liverpool, they're more just happy coincidences, but Nike in the past have been known to pay a percentage of players wages so they can join a club that Nike works with, mainly in basketball. If this does happen then it's a win-win for everyone.

If Mbappe does join Liverpool it will surely mean one of the current front three has to move on. Mohamed Salah has been the one who has been linked with a move recently but Liverpool fans will be hoping it's not him who departs.

Whatever happens, if Liverpool can sign the World Cup Winner, it will be a massive statement and he's is tipped to be the biggest player for the next 10 years plus.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
39
Followers
377
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Le10sport#Psg 3 2#Frenchman#Liverpool Fans#Liverpool Saga#Anfield#Clubs#Liverpool Merchandise#Football#Time#English Journalists#Europe#Players Wages#The Game#Numerous Times#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Nike
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Klopp names world-class Liverpool star we’ve yet to see the best of

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the Premier League is yet to witness the best from Thiago Alcantara, as reported by TEAMtalk. The midfielder has endured a somewhat unexpected maiden season for the Merseysiders, having been forced to adopt a less forward-focused role at times whilst Fabinho deputised in the backline.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool great Fowler can see Klopp moving for Aston Villa striker Watkins

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler won't be surprised if Jurgen Klopp makes a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. Writing for the Mirror, Fowler declared: "I look at him, and I see a striker who is prepared to learn, prepared to work. In fact, I spotted last year his work rate is incredible, and Dean Smith says he's the best pressing centre forward in the league.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool vs Southampton: Can Saints Sink Reds UCL Hopes?

Southampton will take on Liverpool this Saturday in an important match for the reigning champions as they are currently outside the top 4. We all know what happened the last time these two met and the slide Southampton have been on since. Maybe this will be the bookend of that slide if they get another result and can finish the season out strong.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Did You Know? Liverpool Edition.

You know that Virgil van Dijk is, ‘....our centre half, he’s our number four....’🎵, Mohamed Salah is the Egyptian King and Roberto Firmino loves a no look goal, but do you know all of these facts about the current Liverpool squad?. Liverpool Player Names. Diogo Jota’s full name is Diogo...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Confirmed Team News: Manchester United v Liverpool

The line-ups for the North-West Derby have been confirmed ahead of today’s clash at Old Trafford. Liverpool, who are currently top of the Premier League table in terms of form, will be looking to get a win out of today’s game to keep their Champions League hopes alive. A win against Manchester United would put the Reds four points away from 4th with a game in hand.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Klopp clings to belief Liverpool can still make top four

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side have given themselves a chance to finish in the top four after the 2-0 win over Southampton. His side recorded only their second league win at Anfield in 2021 thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half header and Thiago Alcantara’s first goal for the club in the 90th minute.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Why Liverpool can continue popular trend with Sander Berge

From Andrew Robertson to Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool have a knack for capturing marquee talent from relegated sides. It is a trend which has paid dividends so far. And while in the past two summers the club have steered away from making similar moves, it could be possible that Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp return to their ‘old ways’ this summer.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

PSG star Mbappe aware Liverpool, Real Madrid can't afford him

Kylian Mbappe reportedly knows that Liverpool and Real Madrid will be unable to afford signing him this summer. The PSG forward continues to be tentatively linked with two of Europe's biggest clubs, with his contract set to expire in 2022. And according to journalist Julien Laurens, Mbappe has a number...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez stands up for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after PSG pair were slammed by French media for their role in the club's Champions League exit at hands of Manchester City, as he insists they didn't qualify 'simply because two players defended less'

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has leapt to the defence of Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after the pair were slated for their role in the French side's Champions League exit. PSG wasted a slew of chances in the second leg defeat at the Etihad Stadium while City...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe 'is stalling over a new contract with just a year left on his current deal amid Real Madrid interest... with PSG lining up a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah if the Frenchman leaves'

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly target Mohamed Salah as a summer replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman decides to move to Real Madrid. The 22-year-old, whose current deal runs out in the summer of 2022, is hesitant about signing a new contract just days after Neymar put pen to paper to keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025.
Premier League90min.com

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool cannot solve problems in transfer market

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool fans not to expect the transfer market to fix all the team's problems this summer. The Reds are facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League this season in a campaign which has been riddled with injuries and poor performances. Some of the biggest issues have come at centre-back, where Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all been unavailable for large chunks of the season, but a lack of goals at the other end of the pitch has not helped either.