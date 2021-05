The seeds of the pomegranate have been eaten for over 5,000 years, making pomegranates one of the oldest fruits to have been cultivated by humans, according to Alimentarium. Bright, tart, and bursting with color, these seeds are still popular in a wide variety of cuisines, both as a dessert and in main courses. But the flavor is just one thing to like about this refreshing fruit — there is also quite the nutritional punch packed into each tiny seed.