Best Western is emailing select elite members with targeted offers for stays at their hotels this Summer. Each member who gets the email will be able to choose their reward. That reward is a $20 Best Western Gift Card for each night you stay for up to 5 nights in total (they do not have to be consecutive) or 5,000 bonus points per night for up to 3 nights (again they do not have to be consecutive) On top of this both offers award 5,000 bonus points after every 5 nights completed with no limit on those. So if you stay 15 nights you’ll get 15,000 bonus points plus either 5 $20 Gift Cards or another 15,000 bonus points.