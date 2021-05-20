newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Utah Jazz Players Surprise Scholarship Recipients

By Brayden Ramsay
Posted by 
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14poui_0a5scie900
Joe Ingles (2), Derrick Favors (15), and Royce O'Neale (23) were among the many Jazz players awarding the Utah Jazz scholarships to their recipients yesterday

Earlier this season, new Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith announced that for each Jazz win, the team would provide a full-ride four year scholarship to students from underrepresented groups from Utah high schools.

Out of the currently fifty-five promised scholarships, thirty of those lucky students received a surprise phone call from Jazz players yesterday giving them the good news. Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Favors, Royce O'Neale, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Georges Niang, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gobert were among the many Jazzmen who participated in the revealing of the scholarships to their recipients.

According to the Utah Jazz website, "Of the first 30 Utah Jazz Scholarship recipients:

- 100 percent demonstrated financial need

- 90 percent will be first-generation college students

- 53 percent are women, and 47 percent are men"

The Utah Jazz Scholarship caught the attention of many people across the United States, one of the most notable mentions of the scholarship awards came during last night's play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Former NBA Head Coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy said in reference to the scholarships, "It's a homerun that the whole league should adopt."

The remainder of these scholarships will be given to students enrolling in the 2022-2023 academic year. According to the Jazz website, if you qualify you can apply to be a winner of one of the remaining scholarships. "Applications will open at www.utahjazz.com/scholarships at a later date."

Welcome to Inside the Jazz - the new Utah Jazz fan site on Sports Illustrated. Our site is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. We look forward to engaging with you in the future! While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - Utah Jazz Sports Illustrated

Twitter - @Utahjazz_SI

Instagram - @UtahJazz_SI

InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
14
Followers
75
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Smith College#Us News College#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#Sports Illustrated#Utah Jazz Scholarship#Jazz Players#Schools#Underrepresented Groups#Van Gundy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

Georges Niang scored a career high 24-points as the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 124-116 on Saturday night. Utah travels to Northern California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Jazz vs Warriors Throwback:. The Jazz leads the Warriors 113-77 through 191 games against one another. The...
NBADaily Times

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz odds, picks and prediction

The Denver Nuggets (44-22) head to Salt Lake City for a 9 p.m. ET game against the Utah Jazz (48-18) Friday at Vivint Arena. Below, we analyze the Nuggets-Jazz odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Denver beat up on the red-hot New York Knicks 113-97 to win its...
NBAStandard-Examiner

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced Monday that Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 3-9. It marks his second Player of the Week accolade, having previously earned the Eastern Conference Player of the Week as a member of the Pacers for games played from Feb. 4-10, 2019.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Tell The Tribune: Are the Jazz still Utah’s team?

If there ever was a time to be a Utah Jazz fan, this may be it. No NBA team has turned more heads this season. The Jazz have boasted the best record in the league most of the way and are considered legitimate contenders to win the franchise’s first NBA title. Three players were named All-Stars. Two more are leading the race for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

Mike Conley, Derrick Favors, and Rudy Gobert were back in action as the Utah Jazz took down the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday 111-97. From start, to finish, the Jazz were dominant in their victory over the Lakers, leading by as many as 25-points during the game. The Jazz will now travel to Houston to take on the Rockets in their final matchup of a three-game road trip.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Leading the League: Utah Jazz

Earlier today, the Utah Jazz posted on social media that they are number one in multiple statistical categories. After a deep dive into many stats, we wanted to show where specific players, as well as the team as a whole, rank first in the NBA. It's no wonder that they are in first place in the league with numbers like these.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

The Utah Jazz knocked off the Toronto Raptors in a gritty 106-102 win on Saturday night. Utah will face the San Antonio Spurs in back to back games beginning on Monday. In the two team's 193 game history, the Spurs lead the all-time series over the Jazz 108-85. The Jazz and Spurs rivalry reached it's height between 2000 and 2010 with players like Karl Malone, David Robinson, John Stockton, Tony Parker, Deron Williams, Tim Duncan, Carlos Boozer, and Manu Ginobili.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season on Saturday night 96-101. They will now travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves once again on Monday. Jazz vs Timberwolves Throwback:. The 129-game series hasn't even been close, as the Jazz lead the Timberwolves...
NBAPosted by
WGAU

Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz have the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle...
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz obliterated Sacramento on Wednesday, setting a franchise record for most points in a game and beating the Kings 154-105. The Jazz will play the Phoenix Suns in arguably their biggest game of the regular season later this evening. Jazz vs Suns Throwback:. The Jazz and Suns have...
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Are the Utah Jazz set up for future success?

Those who like to live in the moment might not appreciate it, but as the Utah Jazz enjoy the best record in the NBA, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks on Tuesday took their annual look at how well they think each team in the league is positioned for the next three years.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Six Teams the Jazz Could Play in the First Round of the Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs will look different this year. As part of the condensed COVID-19 schedule, the teams ranked #7-#10 in the conference standings will participate in a four-team playoff for the final two playoff spots. The #7 seed and #8 seed will face off for an opportunity to play the #2 seed in the conference. Then the loser of that game will face the winner of a prior game between the #9 seed and #10 seed for an opportunity to play the #8 seed. Clear as mud? Hopefully this graphic from the NBA will help:
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Fan Attendance to Increase Once Again as Utah Jazz Prepare for Playoffs

The Utah Jazz have decided to increase fan attendance once again, as it was announced that 6,700 fans will be able to pack the stands at Vivint Smart Home Arena beginning on May 1. Another improvement with the latest version of fan attendance is that a limited number of courtside seats will be available for those who can prove full vaccination and pass a rapid COVID 19 test.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 100-121 on Friday, officially knocking the Jazz out of first place for the time being. Utah will take on the Raptors later tonight in hopes to get back on the winning track and finish the week strong. Jazz vs Raptors Throwback:. The...
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Utah Jazz playing ‘the right way’ at the right time

Throughout the season Donovan Mitchell, as the vocal leader of the Utah Jazz, has said the team was less interested in how things were going in the beginning of the season, and more interested in playing the right way when the end of the season rolled around. Well here we...
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

The Jazz Still Control Their Own Destiny in the Western Conference

At the end of the third quarter of the Utah Jazz against the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole threw up a halfcourt shot that banked in at the buzzer. Poole's three extended the Warriors' lead to 14 heading into the final quarter. For all that were watching the game, Poole's three felt like the dagger that would put the game away. The Warriors led by 18 with 8 minutes remaining - again it felt like the game was over. Then Jordan Clarkson came to life.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Can the Utah Jazz Keep the First Seed in the Western Conference?

With back to back losses against an abysmal Minnesota Timberwolves team, Jazz fans seem to be worried about losing the number one seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. So, we decided to compare the Jazz remaining schedule with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers to see how the Jazz stack up with their main competitors heading into the final 11-games of the season.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Utah Jazz Championship Odds Released By ESPN

Playoff and Championship odds were released this morning by ESPN. Good news Jazz fans, according to ESPN, the Jazz have the highest chance to win an NBA Title. The article released by ESPN shows that the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers are 100% locks for the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers are all only a win or two away (>99.4% chance of making the playoffs) from locking in their spot for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
NBAKUTV

'55 wins = 55 scholarships' Jazz program aims to help minority students

(KUTV) — The Utah Jazz won 55 games this season, which means 55 students will be awarded a four-year scholarship for school. Earlier this year, the team pledged to fund one scholarship for a student from an underrepresented group for each Jazz season victory. The count includes preseason games. The...