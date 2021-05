Since the pandemic began, we saw the pastime of going to the drive in theatre make its triumphant return, and since then, we're seeing a once dead industry make an incredible comeback. In Southwest Michigan alone we have 3 drive in theatres, with one also in Muskegon. The newest drive in will be a little bit of a hike from Kalamazoo however, as the Memory Lane Drive In will be located at 6501 North Monroe.