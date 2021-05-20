PHOTOS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first years in office

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThis week marks the midway point of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's term. Here's a look back at her first two years in office.

Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Illinois Statetherealdeal.com

Illinois’ eviction moratorium will end in August, Pritzker says

Illinois’ ban on residential evictions will end in August, more than a year after Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed the emergency measure in response to the pademic. The governor announced the planned phaseout in a Monday morning press conference, but cushioned the news by saying the state would use $1.5 billion in federal funds to help struggling renters and their landlords, according to Crain’s.
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Cook County, ILchicagocrusader.com

Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief bill gets county board and suburban mayors support

County Officials and Suburban Mayors Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief, Increased Capacity for Municipalities to Rescue Vacant Buildings. Chicago, IL —Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today joined a coalition of suburban mayors and other local leaders to support the systemic reforms proposed in the Homeowner Relief and Community Recovery Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 1721, will empower communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and businesses and put them back on the tax rolls more quickly while helping residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates. The officials urged passage of the bill by the Illinois House of Representatives after it passed in the Senate last month.
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.