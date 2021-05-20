PHOTOS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first years in office

County Officials and Suburban Mayors Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief, Increased Capacity for Municipalities to Rescue Vacant Buildings. Chicago, IL —Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today joined a coalition of suburban mayors and other local leaders to support the systemic reforms proposed in the Homeowner Relief and Community Recovery Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 1721, will empower communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and businesses and put them back on the tax rolls more quickly while helping residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates. The officials urged passage of the bill by the Illinois House of Representatives after it passed in the Senate last month.