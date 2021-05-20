Excision drops long-awaited ‘Back to Back’ with Armanni Reign, UBUR on 20-track ‘Night: Vol. 4’ compilation
Excision‘s label Subsidia Records is known for sourcing new artists and tastemaking across all sub-sects of the greater bass genre. Now, the imprint continues to feed listeners with dubstep drops and battering bass breaks on Night: Vol. 4. The latest installment of Subsidia’s Night series, the compilation project includes 20 releases from artists such as Felmax, Dubscribe, Shoku, Elusion and more.dancingastronaut.com