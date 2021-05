Some people are really into collecting nice bottles of liquor. I personally have a few bottles of "do not touch" bottles of bourbon that only get cracked during special occasions, so I get it. Another really cool luxury that you can have with your collection are special engravements on your bottles. It's a really cool way to say something special to the bottle collector in your life, I mean, hey, Father's Day is right around the corner now, or you could just have a special line of encouragement when you look at it.