The new Chrome extension aims to make it easier to navigate DeFi. Those who employ the browser will be asked to verify transactions on their phone as a security measure. Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is one of the hottest stories in crypto right now, as industry pros get rich trading tokens on exotic exchanges. But a user experience that can feel intimidating or outright baffling means DeFi remains out of reach from many mainstream crypto fans. That's one reason Coinbase is taking steps to make its Wallet app—one of several tools that can be used to navigate DeFi—easier to use with a Chrome browser plug-in.