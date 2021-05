We’ve seen many cases of interesting new learning techniques brought on by the government-mandated school closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the most interesting of them all is the “Zoom-in-a-room.” It’s exactly as it sounds — you sit in a classroom and interact with your classmates via Zoom, even though some of them may be sitting right beside you. Add on to that the masks, six feet of distance (sometimes more!), and plexiglass fortifying you into your own bubble.