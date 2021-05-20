MSI creator laptops are $300 off at Newegg right now
MSI makes some of the slimmest gaming and content creation laptops around, and today several creator-focused models with light designs and discrete graphics cards have been discounted heavily at Newegg in the US. The standout deal is the MSI Laptop Prestige 14, which has dropped from $1200 to $900 - with an instant savings of $200 and a $100 rebate. You even get a carry bag that Newegg claim is worth $109 for free - not a bad deal!www.rockpapershotgun.com