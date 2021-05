Fabricio Werdum released a statement following his controversial loss at PFL 3, saying that “when your opponent gives up we have to respect.”. Werdum took on Renan Ferreira in the main event of Thursday’s PFL 3 event. In the first round of the fight, Werdum was able to get a takedown and get the fight to the floor. He began searching for submissions and appeared to have a triangle choke locked in. On replay, it appeared as though Ferreira tapped, and Werdum slightly loosened the grip, but the referee did not see any tap and the fight continued on. A few seconds later and Werdum was being stopped with strikes as Ferreira smashed him with hammerfists from the top as he picked up a massive upset win in the PFL 3 heavyweight regular season.