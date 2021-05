Get the skills you need to be the best host possible when it's time to welcome company back. As we all start traveling again, make sure you and your home are ready for guests. But if you don't know where to start, Shea McGee (star of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover) and Airbnb can help you out. On Wednesday, April 28, McGee will be hosting a new Online Experience that will help you become the "host or hostess with the mostest."