AOC, Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib Introducing Resolutions To Block Weapon Sales To Israel
Multiple Democratic lawmakers are endorsing policies to minimize Israel’s ability to fight back against attackers. On May 5, the Biden administration notified Congress that it was approving a $735 million arms sale to Israel, according to The Washington Post. That was five days before Hamas began sending what has since become more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, triggering Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza. That formal notification triggered a 15-day period for Congress to object.ijr.com