Artists are always looking for ways to make financial and legal systems that usually favor collectors and dealers work better for them. This attitude has led some to experiment with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The technology is a digital “smart contract” encoded on a blockchain, which stipulates the ownership and resale rights for a specific digital artwork that is typically linked in the contract but hosted elsewhere. Artists see potential to ensure royalties for themselves when an artwork is resold by a gallery or at auction. They might also use the smart contract to distribute percentages of sales to lower-paid workers at their gallery, an example set by artist Sara Ludy at Bitforms. The majority of NFTs sold thus far have been listed on platforms like SuperRare and Foundation by individual artists without gallery representation, which suggests that many artists hope to use the technology to circumvent the traditional art market altogether. For the most part, NFT artworks have yet to demonstrate their significance as cultural artifacts. For artists, the true significance of the developing technology is in its potential to make the back-end business of studio inventory, museum loan agreements, and gallery sales contracts more transparent and more fully within their capacity to control.