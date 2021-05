"Mass Effect Legendary Edition" is almost here, and BioWare has confirmed another unexpected feature for the remaster. In an interview with PC Gamer, project director Mac Walters confirmed that the remastered version of first "Mass Effect" will include an option to use the original controls for the Mako, the large tank-like vehicle used to navigate planets. Previously, BioWare had announced that the new version of "Mass Effect" will feature overhauled Mako controls. In other words, the classic control option is for purists only.