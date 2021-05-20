newsbreak-logo
Blake Shelton Reveals His and Gwen Stefani’s Epic First Dance Song for Upcoming Wedding

By Samantha Ibrahim
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 6 hours ago
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Music to their ears! Blake Shelton and fiancée Gwen Stefani are this close to tying the knot and they already have their first dance song picked out for the big day.

Blake, 44, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via video chat on Wednesday May 19, where he was asked about the first song he’ll dance to with Gwen, 51, as newly minted husband and wife.

“I think it’s called the wedding march,” the country star joked. Host Jimmy Fallon then created a fantasy scene for the wedding and said, “At the reception, you come out of a fog machine. Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! … And now, it’s time for the couple’s first dance.’ Then what do we hear?”

Blake replied, “It’s ‘If You Leave’ from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack.” He then pulled out his phone and quipped, “I swear I have it right here. … We’ve talked about this, we both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s, why not, why not?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8JVy_0a5sanzM00
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Saturday Night Live alum, 46, and the Grammy nominee then belted out the Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark song heard in the 1986 John Hughes classic. Pretty in Pink starred the talents of Molly Ringwald, James Spader and Andrew McCarthy.

Plans for Blake and Gwen’s wedding are well underway as the “Austin” singer revealed this past January that he was planning drop a few of those pesky pounds before the big day. Blake dished on pal and fellow country superstar Luke Bryan‘s “Party Barn Radio” show, that he wants to lose 10 pounds. “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it,” he said at the time. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

The twosome got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating. Blake was married to singer Miranda Lambert while Gwen was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

A source previously explained to In Touch that the pair is “planning two weddings” and guests will be tested for COVID-19 beforehand. “The first will be small with family at the house in Oklahoma. That’s when they’ll officially exchange vows. Gwen would love to have a Christmas wedding with the family there.”

After the pandemic is over, “the big ceremony and party will take place,” the insider continued. “They’re hoping it’ll be next year at their new Encino home because it’s easily accessible for their celebrity friends and the perfect setting. The house is gorgeous!”

