Nasdaq Leads Rebound As Chip Stocks Try To Retake Key Levels; Oatly Soars On IPO, Applied Materials On Earnings Watch
The Nasdaq composite, up 1.7% in late-afternoon trading in the stock market today, has bullishly wiped away losses suffered over the prior three days. It's now gunning for a rebound back above a key technical level, the 50-day moving average. Nasdaq component Applied Materials is having a joyous gain. New IPO Oatly (OTLY), which counts media titan Oprah Winfrey as a backer, surged more than 38% on its Nasdaq debut, hitting a high of 22.74.www.investors.com