Nasdaq Leads Rebound As Chip Stocks Try To Retake Key Levels; Oatly Soars On IPO, Applied Materials On Earnings Watch

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook will defend the company’s App Store later today as part of trial that accuses the iPhone maker of abusing its monopoly in the market. The CEO is expected to speak for around two hours in what will be some of the most extensive public remarks about the store that underpins its booming service business. A number of companies spanning Spotify to Fortnite-maker Epic Games and a number of US politicians have levelled accusations that it tries to suppress competition using its position in the market.