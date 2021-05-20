No. 16 Florida State baseball at No. 23 NC State: Preview, how-to-watch, game thread

View live updates and discuss the first game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mark Light Field on Friday (7:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (27-15, 15-14 ACC) opens a seven-game homestand with a three-game series against first-place Georgia Tech (24-18, 18-12). Miami is in fourth place and trails Georgia Tech by 2 1/2 games with six games left, which includes a season-ending series against No. 15 Louisville. Miami has struggled against the better teams in the conference going 3-9 against teams who are over .500 in league play. Georgia Tech enters the series second in runs scored per game (6.9) against conference foes while Miami ranks 12th at 4.9. Miami dropped its last ACC series to Boston College and is 5-5 in their last 10 ACC games while Georgia Tech is the hottest ACC team in league play, winning its last four, and is 7-3 in its last 10. The Hurricanes are 3-0 to begin a seven-game homestand and are 16-5 at home this season while Georgia Tech is 12-6 on the road. Miami has won the last two games against Georgia Tech, which snapped a four-game losing streak.