No. 16 Florida State baseball at No. 23 NC State: Preview, how-to-watch, game thread
No. 16 Florida State baseball (28-19, 19-14 ACC) travels to Raleigh for their regular season finale against No. 23 NC State (26-14, 17-13 ACC). The Seminoles have won their last five series, but no team is hotter than the Wolfpack in the ACC. After starting 1-8 in conference play, NC State has won 15 of their last 21 ACC games. The Wolfpack enter the weekend on a five-game winning streak after sweeping Pittsburgh last weekend. The ‘Noles are coming off a series win against Clemson after a comeback win in Sunday’s rubber match.www.tomahawknation.com