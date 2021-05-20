Contra Costa to remain in Orange Tier until June 15, won’t follow CDC’s new mask guidelines
Following state’s guidelines instead; approve Keller Canyon permit; appoint new County Counsel. Seventy percent of Contra Costa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Contra Costa Health Services Director Anna Roth says that vaccination rate is still insufficient to convince state health officials to change the county current Orange Tier health restrictions to less stringent Blue health restrictions until at least June 15.contracostaherald.com