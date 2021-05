Autonomous vehicles have come a long way in the last several years, but every now and then, something pops up showing they have a way to go. A YouTuber called “JJRicks Studios” has been making videos of his rides using the Waymo autonomous taxi service in Chandler, Arizona, since it’s been available. Those who don’t live in areas served by the autonomous taxis can watch fully autonomous rides and rides with a safety driver behind the wheel through his videos.