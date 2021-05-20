4 Mutual Funds Set to Gain From Biden's "American Jobs Plan"
After the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden proposed the American Jobs Plan that is directed toward investing nearly $2.3 trillion to create jobs, rebuild America’s infrastructure, provide high-speed Internet with better security and position the United States in an advantageous position compared to China. While the plan is in its very early stages and may hit several roadblocks from the Republicans, there are a few sectors that will benefit in the long run.www.zacks.com