newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

4 Mutual Funds Set to Gain From Biden's "American Jobs Plan"

Zacks.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden proposed the American Jobs Plan that is directed toward investing nearly $2.3 trillion to create jobs, rebuild America’s infrastructure, provide high-speed Internet with better security and position the United States in an advantageous position compared to China. While the plan is in its very early stages and may hit several roadblocks from the Republicans, there are a few sectors that will benefit in the long run.

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Funds#Equity Funds#Public Investment#Public Funds#The American Rescue Plan#Republicans#American Jobs Plan#The Department Of Energy#Zacks Mutual Fund#Fresx Free Report#Tech Fund#Public Infrastructure#Research Infrastructure#Necessary Infrastructure#Critical Infrastructure#Healthcare Plans#Investing#Long Term Care Facilities#Investors#Equity Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Country
China
Related
Presidential Electionajot.com

Biden infrastructure plan’s chances gain as GOP readies offer

President Joe Biden’s prospects for passing a major infrastructure bill through Congress with bipartisan support—seen unlikely in the wake of his Democrat-only pandemic-relief package in March—are now rising, though disagreements over funding could still scupper a deal. Senate Republicans are set to deliver a revised offer of a package that...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Deseret News

Biden’s American Families Plan will update the U.S.’ outdated family policy

Being a parent is hard. It’s harder in the United States than other rich countries because American public policy fails to provide even the most basic supports for families. American families struggled meeting their needs pre-pandemic — a problem exacerbated by stagnated wages and a government run according to a radical notion of self-reliance, virtually nonexistent in the politics of other high-income liberal democracies.
JobsPosted by
Newsweek

Use the Jobs Plan as a Catalyst for the Type of Infrastructure We Want | Opinion

President Joe Biden's announcement of a $2 trillion plan to rebuild infrastructure and reshape our economy was followed by soundbites by opponents stating that any "infrastructure" plan should only cover traditional infrastructure such as transportation, broadband internet and other basics. The definition of infrastructure is a losing battle on both sides. Instead, we should be asking America: "How do we use this once-in-a-generation opportunity to make America a place we want to live?"
Presidential ElectionNBC San Diego

Bidens Paid 25.9% Rate and Earned $607,336, Tax Returns Show

President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned $607,336 last year...
Businesstheohiostar.com

Analysis: Biden’s Spending Could Become A Hidden Tax On Everything

As the U.S. climbs out of a once-in-a-century pandemic, rising prices have led to increasing worry that rapid inflation could be just over the horizon. Americans have already witnessed higher prices in the past few months, with everything from gasoline to lumber to basic home items jumping in cost. The increases, partially fueled by non-existent interest rates and record government spending, could lead to inflation that the U.S. has not seen in decades, experts say.
Income TaxPosted by
Newsweek

The Positive Impacts of Biden's Capital Gains Tax | Opinion

The conversation surrounding President Joe Biden's proposed capital gains tax increase is currently dominated by those who fear its negative consequences for the investment flow into the U.S. economy. What's yet to be fully considered are the positive implications that Biden's proposed taxes will have on the nonprofit space, through...
Politicsreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: How to turn 8,300 jobs into 83,000 to promote Biden’s American Families Plan

Here’s one example of why you should be skeptical of projections promising staggering job growth from President Joe Biden’s spending plans. Mr. Biden’s American Families Plan would cost $1.8 trillion over 10 years. If passed, much of that funding would go toward subsidizing child care by limiting how much it costs low- and middle-income families. It’s reasonable to assume this would increase demand for child care, leading to more child care jobs. But how many?
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

‘A win for Massachusetts’: Sec. of Commerce Gina Raimonda says American Jobs Plan will bolster business sectors rebounding from COVID

Speaking at the annual Associated Industries of Massachusetts conference, held virtually on Friday, Sec. of Commerce Gina Raimondo promised President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan will be “nothing but a win for Massachusetts.”. The former governor of Rhode Island used much of her speaking portion and every one of her...
Personal FinanceWBUR

Work V. Wealth: Capital Gains Tax, Explained

The capital gains tax. The Biden administration wants to raise it. But why is capital taxed less than work to begin with? We hear the little-known biography of the capital gains tax. Guests. Julia Ott, history professor and co-director of the Robert L. Heilbroner Center for Capitalism Studies at the...
Income Taxbizjournals

Section 1031 Tax Deferred Exchanges: Implications of the Biden proposal on investors

On April 28, 2021, President Joe Biden revealed a slew of tax proposals. One of these proposals involved curtailing the use of a long-standing planning tool — the Tax Deferred Like-Kind Exchange. Flowing from Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, Section 1031 exchanges are a key component of the investment real estate market, especially for small to mid-size investors.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

New stimulus check in the works? What we know about the 4th payment debate

Is Washington considering a fourth stimulus check? Since March, the IRS has made 165 million third stimulus payments and continues to send out weekly batches of checks. But some in Congress are already pushing for a fourth check, either in the form of another one-time check or as recurring payments. Others in Washington, however, say the money would be better spent elsewhere.
Income TaxElko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Raise the corporate tax rate? Economic obtuseness in high places

Having proposed trillions of dollars of additional federal spending, President Joe Biden and allies have launched a belated and somewhat desperate search for additional tax revenues. The economic reality is that there simply isn’t enough wealth available in the private sector to fund the explosion in government spending. The danger is that changes in the tax code may do more damage than good.
Income TaxCato Institute

Funding Priorities and the Tax Code’s Treatment of the Wealthy

Mr. Chairman and members of the subcommittee, thank you for inviting me to testify. I will discuss current proposals to increase federal spending and taxation. The Biden administration has proposed a $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan and a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. These spending increases would come on top of other large spending increases passed over the past year.
JobsForbes

The Decline Of The American Jobs Plan; $2 Trillion Needed, Now

Last week’s jobs report - the Big Miss - is being hurled at the Biden infrastructure plan from all sides. Accepted wisdom is loudly arguing on the one side that a) infrastructure doesn’t create jobs quickly enough to matter, and arguing from the other side that b) the labor pool is already tight, so where are we going to get the workers required for a $2 trillion build? These statements are wrong and contradictory, and they highlight a big problem - the life of the not yet born infrastructure initiative is profoundly fragile, in mortal danger of being cut down to $1 trillion or less (something the smart money in Washington already handicaps as certain).