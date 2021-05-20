The Lumberjill: Please, let me stay focused on the trees

Dear reader, allow me to let you in on a little secret: Your hired laborers, though they may appreciate you as an individual, do not enjoy your presence on the job site. Please, once the scope of work is agreed upon, just leave your plumber in peace, let your carpenter craft, allow your landscaper silence. If you do this, your task will be done more efficiently and will likely cost you less money. The latter fact isn’t just an issue of time-equals-money, but sometimes, there’s an unwritten surcharge for annoyance. Really. Don’t incur this expense.