Thoughts on the vandalized ‘welcome banner’

The banner at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center has generated discussion in the community — especially after it was slashed in two, repaired, and put back up. The banner originated with a group of local people to convey the message that Bonner County is a place where each individual is valued, respected and, therefore, safe. It was hung in solidarity with the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force whose creed states, “We believe in the inviolable dignity of each human being,” and “We oppose discrimination, intimidation, harassment and the denial of equal protection in any form.”