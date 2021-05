LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. According to whattoexpect.com, one-third of babies in the U.S. are born via C-section. If you’re a c-section mom, you know first-hand what it’s like to be rendered immobile because your c-section scar is healing with just some staples or stitches keeping it in tact. The fear of tearing a stitch or a bubbling scar is just half the battle, adjusting to walking, bending and caring for a baby in the immediate weeks after a c-section feels like a super human feat. But we do it, with grace, putting baby first and mommy second; until you look up and realize your new body takes some getting used to.