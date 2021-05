The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced six sailors killed during World War II had been accounted for. The sailors were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 sailors and Marines.