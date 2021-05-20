newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Latinx Young Adults Who Worry About Heart Conditions at Higher Risk for Mental Health Disorders

By Laurie Fickman
Daily Cougar Online
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor coffee drinkers, a common scenario might involve drinking an extra cup only to end up with a racing heart and a subtle reminder to themselves to cut down the caffeine. But for those who have a different thinking pattern, one that includes heart-focused anxiety, the racing heart might conclude with the fear of a heart attack and a trip to the emergency room.

uh.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Health Research#Mental Disorders#Anxiety Disorders#Mental Health Problems#Chronic Stress#The University Of Houston#Somaticize#Non Latinx#Latinx Populations#Mental Health Conditions#Mental Health Issues#Latinx Persons#Latinx College Students#Mental Health Services#Middle Aged Adults#Physical Symptoms#General Depression#Physical Ailments#Heart Related Anxiety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritiesdocwirenews.com

Heart-Focused Anxiety Among Trauma-Exposed Latinx Young Adults: Relations to General Depression, Suicidality, Anxious Arousal, and Social Anxiety

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 May 11. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01054-z. Online ahead of print. Rates of traumatic event exposure, posttraumatic stress (PTS), and co-occurring mental health symptoms and disorders are conditionally higher among Latinx individuals compared to other racial/ethnic populations. Importantly, Latinx persons are a heterogeneous population, and certain subgroups endorse higher rates of negative mental health outcomes than others, including Latinx young adults born in the USA. Yet, there is little understanding of individual difference factors among trauma-exposed US born Latinx young adults that may be involved in mental health burden among this group. The present investigation sought to evaluate the potential explanatory relevance of heart-focused anxiety as an individual difference factor regarding some of the most common co-occurring mental health problems among trauma-exposed populations. Specifically, we tested whether heart-focused anxiety was related to increased co-occurring anxious arousal symptoms, depression, social anxiety, and suicidality among 169 (84% female, Mage=23.15 years, SD=6.07) trauma-exposed Latinx young adults. Results indicated that heart-focused anxiety was a statistically significant predictor of general depression (ΔR2 = .02, F(1, 161) = 4.25, p = .041), suicidality (ΔR2 = .10, F(1, 161) = 21.49, p < .001), anxious arousal (ΔR2 = .11, F(1, 161) = 27.31, p < .001), and social anxiety (ΔR2 = .03, F(1, 161) = 7.93, p = .005). Overall, this work offers empirical evidence that individual differences in heart-focused anxiety are related to more severe co-occurring anxiety and depressive symptomatology among a particularly at risk Latinx segment of the Latinx population (non-immigrant Latinx young adults s with previous trauma history).
Mental HealthDaily Times

FROM THE HEART: Mental Health Awareness and end of school

“Isn’t it funny how day by day it seems like nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different”—C. S. Lewis. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I realize the last year has made many of us acutely aware of mental health issues. When our world changes quickly and suddenly because of things like COVID-19, it is common to experience changes in our thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Feelings of anxiety, fear or worry are typical in stressful situations. The past year has been anything but ordinary — the pandemic, civil unrest, natural disasters and more have tested our resilience. While it can be difficult to remain hopeful during uncertain times, it’s important to believe we can overcome the curveballs life throws our way. Inspiring hope while offering support will look different with each person, but remember that your main focus should be on a person’s mental wellbeing and resilience.
Eau Claire, WIuwec.edu

Nursing students create 'recipe cards' to raise awareness about mental health disorders in young people

Photo caption: A project launched this spring by a team of UW-Eau Claire nursing students is helping to get information about mental health disorders and mental health resources into the hands of young people across the state who need it as well as the adults who support them. Students involved in the project are (from left) Alyssa Mammel, Lizzy Keena, Alaina Lanser and Haley Kalal.
Mental HealthNewswise

Alcohol Use Disorder is More Stigmatized than Other Substance-Unrelated Mental Health Conditions

Newswise — Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is among the most stigmatized mental health conditions, and people with AUD are seen as more dangerous and more responsible for their disorder compared to people with other substance-unrelated mental health diagnoses, according to a review of studies in nine countries. The review found that people with AUD are targets of pervasive stigmatizing beliefs and behaviors. Socially distancing from people with AUD and discriminating against them is considered more acceptable than similar treatment of people whose mental health conditions are not related to substance use, says the article in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research. Stigmatization of AUD has serious implications for treatment and research, and contributes to health care inequality, though receives minimal attention.
Indianapolis, INindianapublicradio.org

Young Adults Face Roadblocks To Access Mental Health Care

Noelle Broughton is an accomplished student. She’s in a graduate program at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and is headed for a PhD. She also struggles with anxiety and self-doubt. As a child, she had a few therapy sessions, but they didn’t last. Now, at 25, she wants to try treatment again before heading to the University of Kansas for her doctorate in public administration.
Mental Healthhometownsource.com

Adult Mental Health Services vital to community

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. According to data from Morrison County Social Services Adult Services Supervisor Jeff Bowman, his department had 157 active adult mental health cases as of April 27. Of those, 13 are new cases opened in 2021. There are also 37 cases in assessment and nine others have been closed since Jan. 1. Social services has had a caseload of between 141 - 165 at year’s end since 2016. It opened between 44 - 70 per year new cases between 2016 - 2020.
Mental HealthInverse

Mental health: 4 strategies to build resilience in your family

One in five teens has a parent with a mental illness such as anxiety or depression. These teens are at greater risk of developing a mental illness themselves. And while they may be familiar with the day-to-day behavioral changes of their family member, they often don’t have access to accurate mental health information that can empower them and increase their ability to respond to mental illness stigma.
Mental Healthpncguam.com

GBHWC wants to erase stigma of seeking help for mental health

May is Mental Health and Wellness Month. Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center director Therese Arriola told PNC about how they hope to overcome the stigma around seeking help. The theme for this year’s Mental Health and Wellness Month is “Seeing Through Stigma.”. Arriola said that there has long been...
Mental HealthPosted by
Minneapolis, Minnesota

Reduce the stigma; May is Mental Health Month

In these especially traumatic and stressful times, it’s more important than ever to look out for our mental well-being. What exactly is mental health? Mental health is a person’s general sense of emotional, psychological and cognitive well-being. The World Health Organization defines mental health as: A state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to contribute to his or her community.
Mental Healthunfoundation.org

Pandemic Builds Solidarity Around Urgency of Mental Health

While COVID-19 has had a distressing impact on mental health around the globe, World Health Organization professionals working in this area are heartened by the new, increased attention being given to emotional and mental well-being during the pandemic. For more than a year, people around the world have been experiencing...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Ohio For Responsible Gambling, NAMI Ohio And Problem Gambling Network Of Ohio Partner To Raise Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders And Link To At-Risk Gambling During Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing connection between problem gambling and mental health challenges prompted three leading Ohio advocacy groups to forge a new partnership. Ohio for Responsible Gambling, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio (NAMI Ohio) and the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO)...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Your Mental Health Depends on Your Diet: Study

A recent study showed again: Those who eat unhealthily, often also have a troubled psyche. Anyone who then changes their diet can often improve their mental well-being very quickly. Those who eat healthy are less likely to become depressed. Hardly anyone doubts that the quality of the diet has a...
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Mental health at risk now more than ever, doctor says

SARASOTA - “I’m getting the most severe cases that I’ve ever seen.“. The coronavirus pandemic is seemingly exacerbating a growing mental health crisis. Dr. Richard SchulmanDr. Richard Schulman, a licensed psychologist is a trauma specialist. "The mental health stuff of this is what worries me, because it lingers. People are...