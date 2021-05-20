Latinx Young Adults Who Worry About Heart Conditions at Higher Risk for Mental Health Disorders

“Isn’t it funny how day by day it seems like nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different”—C. S. Lewis. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I realize the last year has made many of us acutely aware of mental health issues. When our world changes quickly and suddenly because of things like COVID-19, it is common to experience changes in our thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Feelings of anxiety, fear or worry are typical in stressful situations. The past year has been anything but ordinary — the pandemic, civil unrest, natural disasters and more have tested our resilience. While it can be difficult to remain hopeful during uncertain times, it’s important to believe we can overcome the curveballs life throws our way. Inspiring hope while offering support will look different with each person, but remember that your main focus should be on a person’s mental wellbeing and resilience.