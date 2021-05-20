newsbreak-logo
Mirror Book Club reviews this month's best thrillers including Jane Casey and Peter James

By Jake Kerridge, Charlotte Heathcote
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 1 day ago

In this week's Mirror Book Club, Jake Kerridge reviews the best thrillers out this month.

Author of the Maeve Kerrigan series, Jane Casey, has a standalone novel featuring a barrister being harrassed by a man she defended.

Historical author Paula McClain, feted for such works as The Paris Wife, makes her crime debut with a book to tug your heartstrings.

Peter James, whose Roy Grace saga was recently adapted for television as the ITV drama Grace, starring John Simm, is back with his 17th entry in the series.

For all that and more, read on. And don't forget to join the Mirror Book Club.

The Killing Kind by Jane Casey

HarperCollins, £12.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ6Be_0a5sZW2G00
Which book is the greater of many evils? (Image: Getty)

Jane Casey takes a break from the Maeve Kerrigan series for this standalone featuring barrister Ingrid Lewis.

Ingrid has endured years of harassment from John Webster, a man she once defended on a stalking charge and who then turned his attentions to her, ruining her relationship with her fiancé and setting fire to her home.

Webster is such a brilliantly nasty character that Casey’s publishers would make a fortune if they sold voodoo dolls of him for readers to stick pins in.

And yet he might be the only person who can help Ingrid when it transpires that somebody else may be trying to kill her.

Readers will be pleasurably puzzled by who and what to believe in this outstandingly good psychological thriller.

When The Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain

Point Blank, £14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rSuq_0a5sZW2G00
When The Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain and The Final Twist by Jeffery Deaver

This crime debut from the feted author of historical novels such as The Paris Wife is a book to tug your heartstrings rather than set your pulse racing.

The central character is Anna, a detective who returns to the quiet town she grew up in for spiritual recuperation after a family tragedy.

One of her childhood friends – now the sheriff – enlists her help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Anna’s investigation soon widens to encompass other abducted children, including some real-life cases sensitively woven into the fictional story as an act of witness to evil deeds and suffering that should not be forgotten.

It’s a lyrical and quietly devastating novel.

One Half Truth by Eva Dolan

Raven, £14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRHaG_0a5sZW2G00
One Half Truth by Eva Dolan and The Perfect Lie by Jo Spain

Anybody who wants to know how and why this country has gone wrong over the past few decades could do worse than read the crime novels of Eva Dolan.

Her series featuring Peterborough cops DI Zigic and DS Ferreira has shone a fascinating light on how the rich and powerful have plundered the UK for their own profit while scapegoating poor people and immigrants.

This sixth entry in the series focuses on the murder of a young trainee journalist who had been investigating the closure of a factory.

Had he uncovered evidence of asset-stripping? The anger is righteous and yet the book is also warm, funny and gripping.

The Final Twist by Jeffery Deaver

HarperCollins, £20

Deaver’s thrillers contain more twists per square inch than a packet of fusilli pasta, so the title of his latest is a bit of an in-joke – just when you think you’ve figured out the final twist in a Deaver book, there’s always room for one more.

This is the third in the series featuring missing persons investigator Colter Shaw who is reluctantly forced to team up with his estranged brother as he probes a raft of cases – most pressingly, trying to work out the unknown identity of a family who he believes ruthless killers are planning to target.

If you read crime fiction to be bamboozled, you can’t beat Deaver. Still, although the plotting is as immaculate as ever, this lacks some of the heart of his Lincoln Rhyme books.

The Pact by Sharon Bolton

Trapeze, £14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwRnu_0a5sZW2G00
The Killind Kind by Jane Casey and The Pact by Sharon Bolton

The latest fashion in psychological thrillers is to write about the toxic relationships within a long-standing group of friends – and, it seems, the more privileged and self-serving they are, the better. It’s no surprise, however, that in her 13th novel the ever-ingenious Sharon Bolton puts a fresh spin on the familiar formula.

The book begins with a group of spoiled teenagers indulging in silly dares during their last summer before university, one of which causes the death of a mother and her two children. They all share responsibility but Megan, scholarship girl and group misfit, agrees to take the blame on condition that the others all owe her a favour when she is released from prison.

After 20 years, she emerges ready to call in her debts and the havoc she wreaks in the lives of her erstwhile friends, all now more obnoxious than ever, is deliciously compelling.

Left You Dead by Peter James

Macmillan, £20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwOxI_0a5sZW2G00
Left You Dead by Peter James

Peter James’s Roy Grace saga – recently adapted for television as the ITV drama Grace, starring John Simm as the likeable Brighton cop – shows no sign of flagging with this 17th entry in the series.

There’s a typically clever and convoluted central mystery that begins with a man waiting outside the supermarket while his wife nips in for cat litter, never to return. He is arrested for her murder but, with no body, the case founders. Meanwhile, Roy Grace faces family difficulties that make this one of James’s most emotionally engaging books.

The Perfect Lie by Jo Spain

Quercus, £14.99

Spain’s tenth novel starts with a clear contender for opening chapter of the year.

Erin Kennedy, happily married to police detective Danny, opens the door of their Long Island apartment

to some of her husband’s colleagues and before you can say “Bent coppers!” Danny dramatically takes his own life.

Fast forward 18 months, however, and despite the fact we know that Danny

committed suicide in front of witnesses, somehow Erin is on trial for his murder.

As Spain skilfully weaves backwards and forwards in time, the novel sometimes lacks the momentum promised by its explosive opening, but it manages to remain thoroughly absorbing throughout.

