Julian Edelman ends talk of joining Buccaneers: 'I'm a one team guy'

By Nick Shook
NFL
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Edelman's retirement prompted an outpouring of gratitude for and reflection on the many fond memories he helped produce with the Patriots. The last detail in the sentence above -- with the Patriots -- is the most important for Edelman's immediate future. He told NFL Network's Michael Irvin recently that despite the rumblings of a move south to Tampa coming almost immediately after Edelman announced his retirement, that isn't happening.

