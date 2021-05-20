Julian Edelman ends talk of joining Buccaneers: 'I'm a one team guy'

Tom Brady trolled former teammate Julian Edelman to come out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This offseason, the New England Patriots fanbase were dealt the shocking news that the team had terminated Julian Edelman’s contract. As it turns out, the transaction was made because Edelman was retiring from the NFL due to a knee injury. Even with Edelman saying that he was done, the rumors of him potentially rejoining quarterback Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still will not go away.