newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bella Hadid’s fans are mad at Dior due to an unverified rumor

By Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHneI_0a5sZQju00

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been outspoken in her support of Palestine, attending a Free Palestine protest this week and attracting direct criticism from the state of Israel.

Now, Hadid’s fans are worried that her career will suffer as a result. They’re particularly concerned about Dior allegedly “terminating her contract,” inspiring a slew of furious viral tweets. However, this backlash is entirely based on unverified rumors. There’s no evidence that Dior has ended its relationship with Hadid, who often models for the brand.

Hadid’s fans are keen to show their support for the model, who is of Palestinian and Dutch descent. But the anger at Dior seems to be unfounded.

The Dior rumor emerged on Wednesday, beginning on TikTok before gaining traction on Twitter. One tweet with 39,000 retweets states that Hadid is “being silenced, got her brand deals taken away from her including her dior brand and her family’s address is being exposed,” citing an unverified TikTok video saying Hadid was “banned from Dior.” Meanwhile, others are sharing an out-of-context video of a Bella Hadid poster being taken down in a Michael Kors store, taking this as evidence that Hadid was “fired” by this brand as well.

In reality, the Michael Kors homepage literally opens with a full-page commercial featuring Hadid. She’s the face of the label’s summer ad campaign. However, people are still replying to the Michael Kors Twitter account to accuse the brand of supporting Israeli attacks on Palestine.

As with a lot of viral rumors on social media, the Dior/Hadid backlash feels plausible without actually being based in fact.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

128K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Michael Kors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Apartheid#Twitter Inc#Backlash#Palestinian#Dutch#Tiktok#Michael Kors Twitter#Supermodel Bella Hadid#Unverified Rumors#Viral Rumors#Furious Viral Tweets#Mia#Brand#Models#Israeli Attacks#Miakhalifa#This Week#Syaifaa Freepalestine#Direct Criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

How to stream MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021

The pandemic is finally winding down so massive gatherings celebrating the best in movies and TV of the last year are finally possible. This year, the show will be twice as nice. The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 is going to be a two-night event. The yearly event that...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

How to stream ‘Pride’

For centuries, to be a member of the LGBT community was more or less a death sentence. Things weren’t too much better even halfway through the 20th century. Pride, a six-part series dives deep into stories of struggle and survival that define a nation. Seven renowned directors tell stories about...
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Gigi Hadid Says 'You Will Not Erase Palestine,' Speaks Out Against Israel

Gigi Hadid is showing support for Palestine amid a flare-up in tensions in the conflict with Israel. In a series of Instagram Stories, the American-Palestinian supermodel expressed her sadness and frustration after violence erupted following the threatened eviction of Palestinian families from a Jerusalem neighborhood. Tensions have risen sharply in...
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Forget cottagecore, this is the wholesome fashion trend loved by Bella Hadid that's all over Instagram right now

You've no doubt heard of - and very likely bought into - 'cottagecore'. This super popular fashion aesthetic which has been dominating Instagram over lockdown - hardly surprising when you understand its idyllic, rural roots - sees romantic, whimsical pieces fit for a quaint countryside cottage take centre stage, and ensured gingham prints, nostalgic peasant dresses and rustic homemade jewellery flew to the forefront of sartorial conscience.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Bella Hadid faces backlash over social media post

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has recently been accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash in a since-deleted social media post. In the Instagram post spotted by Fox News, the model stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonizers...
Middle EastPage Six

Israel blasts Bella Hadid for joining pro-Palestinian march

The state of Israel slammed supermodel Bella Hadid on Sunday after she took to the streets in Brooklyn to support Palestinians in Gaza — saying her advocacy amid the escalating conflict amounts to calling for the “elimination of the Jewish state.”. “When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Bella Hadid’s Most Championed Sustainable Brands

Whether it’s a Jean Paul Gaultier crop top or a Chanel Medallion tote, Bella Hadid is the indisputable queen of vintage. But it’s not just her penchant for pre-loved fashion that makes her an exemplary eco-conscious shopper (wearing vintage reduces the environmental footprint of your wardrobe and prevents clothing from ending up in landfill) – the model is known for supporting independent brands that are championing sustainable practices, too.
New York Post

Bella Hadid cries for Palestinians in now-deleted video

Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid posted a video on her social media Saturday — and then deleted it — showing her crying about Palestinians involved in the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine. Hadid, who’s been outspoken in favor of Palestinians and been slammed for it, said she felt a “deep...
Middle EastNYLON

Israel Starts Twitter Feud With Bella Hadid Over Pro-Palestine Advocacy

As the recent Israeli displacement and attacks on the Palestinian people have escalated, Bella Hadid has been using her platform to show her support for her homeland and voice her criticisms of Israel’s settler colonialism. The model has never shied away from her Palestinian heritage, and her massive popularity bolstering the Free Palestine movement has Israel’s official Twitter account sweating.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Gigi Hadid's daughter is her 'muse'

Gigi Hadid's daughter is her "muse". The 26-year-old model enjoyed her first Mother's Day since she and partner Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai into the world in September and she admitted she feels "so lucky" to be a parent to the little girl. Marking Mother's Day on Sunday (09.05.21), Gigi...
CelebritiesPedestrian.TV

Bella And Gigi Hadid Post Powerful Messages In Support Of Palestinians Amidst Conflict

Bella and Gigi Hadid have shared powerful statements to social media regarding the conflict currently unfolding between Palestine and Israel right now. The sisters, who are half Palestinian and half Dutch, have used their Instagram stories and feeds to share content that is not only informative, but bears a strong message in support of Palestinians, who have faced lynching and violent airstrikes.