Airline industry titan David Neeleman is in his fifth decade tackling one of the most challenging tasks in the business world: starting airlines. In the 1980s, it was charter carrier Morris Air, later purchased by Southwest Airlines. In the 1990s, Neeleman served at rising WestJet before going on to found JetBlue just before the turn of the century. And only a decade later, he moved to Brazil to start the company that would soon become Azul Brazilian Airlines.