CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Participants in the WIC program in West Virginia will receive a temporary benefit increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables. The increase will bump the benefit for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) for the months of June, July, August and September to $35 per month for each eligible participant, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.