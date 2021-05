A fourth check has been a hot subject, even creating a petition. signed by more than 2.1 million people on Change.org. Many have been calling on Congress to “support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” according to its author, Stephanie Bonin. The petition’s goal is to receive 3 million online signatures, or just under 1% of the US population.