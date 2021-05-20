How Keeping Feathered Friends Can Be A Fantastic New Hobby

It’s early May and the cooler weather is holding spring’s progression up like a dam that’s about ready to overflow. That’s what I think most of us are feeling right about now. With cold and frosty nights still possible for several days out as I write this, many plants that had progressed so much have put on the brakes trying to keep their tender new growth concealed a little longer. The migration of the birds, though primarily controlled by the calendar, seems to have slowed down as well. Sure, we have seen the regulars already, but the numbers of each seem to be off from normal. This means that some birds may be holding up just south of us while they wait for the persistent cold air mass to finally move out of the northeast.