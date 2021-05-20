newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How Keeping Feathered Friends Can Be A Fantastic New Hobby

thekatynews.com
 15 hours ago

The years 2020 and 2021 have been unique in world history. With all the social distancing measures and the closure and limitation of visits to entertainment and social joints, boredom is rising. However, having some feathered friends in your home can be an excellent way to kill boredom and keep yourself busy. If you already have them at your home, you know that nature is beautiful and they are good friends to help you pass […]

thekatynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boredom#Home#World History#Social#Visits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestyleknpr

A Knitter, A Rock Climber And A Mixologist Teach Us How To Find A Hobby

In the spring of 2020, shortly after the government-mandated lockdowns to help control the spread of coronavirus, I realized I had no hobby. Everything had become a hustle. As a freelance writer and podcast host, I (Nichole) already pretty much worked from home, but as job opportunities arrived further apart and I had more time on my hands, I knew I needed something more fulfilling in my life.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

5 Hobbies to Keep Your Body and Mind Healthy and Happy

As the pandemic continues to restrict many of the places you are able or inclined to go, finding ways to stay active is important for keeping the body and mind healthy and happy. Here are some ideas for new hobbies to try. Learn a language: Bonjour! ¡Hola! With an array...
Food & Drinkswesternmassnews.com

Master How to Make Cakes Bake Evenly Each and Every Time

Lopsided cakes can be trendy and cute—if you’re going for that playful tipsy look. But if you’re seeking out a classic sheet cake or layer cake and end up with a tilted cake or uneven cake? Not exactly a sweet deal. Discover how to fix an uneven cake, plus learn tricks for how to make cake bake evenly so no post-bake fixes are required.
PetsClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how you can best prepare your furry friend for time away from you

As people spent more time at home after the pandemic began, many opted to adopt puppies and dogs. Spending so much time together at home has been great, but now, pet owners are preparing to go back to work or on vacation. So how can you best prep your pooch for the unfamiliar separation?
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Two Fantastic Warblers Anyone Can Find

More than 800 North American birds at your fingertips—all for free. Warblers can be an intimidating bunch for new or casual birders. This is doubly true during spring and fall migration, when hoards of unfamilar species pass through much of the country heading to their northern breeding grounds or south to overwinter, respectively. Suddenly, literally overnight, there are birds everywhere! And many of them are tiny, quick, and located high up in the canopy—usually behind a stupid clump of leaves. What's more, in spring, many warbler species sound similar and, more often than not, sport some shade of yellow. Meanwhile, in fall, most of those same birds have lost all of their bright plumage and require a totally different set of ID knowledge that even gives experienced birders trouble. So, yeah, it can all be a bit overwhelming.
Wyoming, NYThe Daily News Online

Feathered Friends: Cool weather slows spring migration

It’s early May and the cooler weather is holding spring’s progression up like a dam that’s about ready to overflow. That’s what I think most of us are feeling right about now. With cold and frosty nights still possible for several days out as I write this, many plants that had progressed so much have put on the brakes trying to keep their tender new growth concealed a little longer. The migration of the birds, though primarily controlled by the calendar, seems to have slowed down as well. Sure, we have seen the regulars already, but the numbers of each seem to be off from normal. This means that some birds may be holding up just south of us while they wait for the persistent cold air mass to finally move out of the northeast.
Recipesmymmanews.com

Fantastic Juice Recipes You and Your Friends Will Love

If you and your friends love having fruits and vegetables, knowing fantastic juice recipes is a great alternate option for you all. Juicing is an amazing way to consume health-friendly beverages in exchange for a healthier life. As a core vegan or juice freak, the below juice recipes could be extremely helpful.
CharitiesGood News Network

Young Woman is Trying to Adopt Her New Friend to Keep the 27-Year Old Out of a Lifetime of Institutions

A Russian woman is trying to become the legal guardian of a friend she made while volunteering at a care home. 27-year old Nina Torgashova was admitted to a psycho-neurological care home when she was 18. Then, when COVID-19 hit Russia, a charity called Life Route lobbied to allow people at state-assisted living facilities to move out to apartments. They could be accompanied by volunteers, and that would help protect them from mass infection in facilities housing hundreds.
Relationship AdviceHarper's Bazaar

How to stay friends with an ex: 5 ways to keep it amicable

Kate Daly is co-founder of Amicable, a lawyer-free online divorce service that has helped thousands of couples ‘untie the knot’ without acrimony, expense or tension. It can be upsetting letting someone go. The person who was, in some cases, the most significant person in your life can quickly become a stranger, and there’s a part of you that wishes you could salvage parts of the relationship.
AnimalsPosted by
MassLive.com

Bird-a-thon draws attention to feathered friends

Here’s an event you can tweet about: Bird-a-thon, Mass Audubon’s biggest annual fundraiser. It will take place May 14-15, during peak spring migration period. Participants of all abilities will compete to identify the most bird species and complete nature activities in 24 hours. “Our mission has always been to connect...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Do you look like your dog? Here’s how Houston pet-owners can win a year supply of food for their furry friend

HOUSTON – If you have ever been told your pet resembles you, while you might not have taken it as a compliment at the time, you can now use that to your advantage. In celebration of National Pet Month, Shipt and Purina have teamed up to launch a Pet Lookalike sweepstakes, giving Houstonians and their lookalike pets a chance to win a year’s worth of Purina pet food and a Shipt membership.
Home & GardenTMZ.com

Fascinate Your House Guests with This Optical Illusion Rug!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're in search of the ultimate prank/party trick at your crib, nothing really beats a floor cover that looks like it's about to suck your guests into another dimension ... right?!?. Check out this...
Home & Gardentheeverygirl.com

20 Warm-Weather Hobbies You Can Start Today

I don’t want to jinx it and scare away warm Chicago temps but summer is almost upon us which means that it’s the perfect time to finally adopt that summer hobby you’ve always wanted to try. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned about adulthood, it’s that finding a hobby...
AnimalsPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy On What Inspired Her New Birding Hobby

The pandemic inspired several people to invest in some new hobbies while they were stuck at home. Bobby Bones Show listeners may have picked up recently that Amy is one of those who picked up a few new hobbies over the past year. First we heard about her working on...
Museumstribuneledgernews.com

Children enjoy museum's new 'fantastical' backyard

May 7—The Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian was alive with the sounds of kids playing outside on Thursday, running through tunnels, blowing bubbles and playing with water in a stream. The youngsters were the among the first visitors to the museum's outdoor exhibit gallery, which opened on Thursday. Six weeks after the...
AgricultureMirror

Cicadas can be considered a friend to poultry

Jeff Mulhollem, editor of the magazine “Outdoors News,” suggested in a recent issue that turkey hunters will have a bonus treat in fields that will draw turkeys: Cicadas. They are a favorite food for the birds but only show up once every 17 years or so and this is the year. They could be, Mulhollem suggests, a big boost to the survival of the poults in a year when population numbers have been declining. So in the mid-season it will pay dividends to set up beside fields and wait for them to show up.
AnimalsLongboat Observer

Ruffled feathers

Peacocks are very meticulous birds — they show attention to detail. And sometimes, humans get to pay attention to de tails, too. Wendy Wyman caught sight of one of the male peacocks in Longbeach Village with his tail feathers unfurled to their full regal potential. The majestic males usually fan...
Lifestylesflcn.com

Going To The Beach Soon? Here Are The Most Important Things You Should Bring

To beat the scorching summer heat, a lot of people hit the road and head to a beach. And it comes as no surprise at all because it’s hard to find a place better than a beach when you want to escape the scorching heat. Beaches also happen to be an excellent spot for a family trip and are full of fun activities and bonding moments. It’s hard not to fall in love with the idea of going to the beach. But before you dream about the trip, you have to plan and pack.