UFC legend Anderson Silva offered some advice to former rival Chris Weidman after he suffered a horrific leg break injury at UFC 261. Weidman suffered one of the worst injuries we have ever seen in UFC history when he broke his leg on a Uriah Hall checked kick in the first round of their middleweight bout at last weekend’s UFC 261 pay-per-view event. As soon as the kick landed, Weidman went down to the ground in a heap of incredible pain. The former UFC middleweight champion shockingly broke his leg in the same fashion that Silva himself broke it at UFC 168 in 2013. The fact that Weidman broke it in the same exact what is an incredible coincidence.