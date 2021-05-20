Rory MacDonald Vs. Gleison Tibau Scheduled To Headline 2021 PFL 5
PFL welterweight Rory MacDonald is back for another fight in his new promotion but this time against a fellow UFC veteran in Gleison Tibau. The organization first announced that the two welterweights would clash on Wednesday. Additionally, the company made it clear that the welterweight battle will headline the 2021 PFL 5 card. Specifically, the event will take place on June 17 and will go down inside the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.www.mmanews.com